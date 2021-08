There are plenty of choices for places to eat in Bend, especially somewhere new that's trying to offer something unique to the Central Oregonian palate. While it can be easy for a place to become the trendy and popular new food spot, it needs to stay consistent with its food and service in order to remain on top of the deep bench of selections. While Bendites are loyal to the places they love, they will also find somewhere new if anything falls off—just ask a local for their opinion on the constantly shifting popularity of breakfast spots for proof.