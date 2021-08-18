The Preservation of Fire series brings the cosmos to Millennium Park

In 2019, Chicago event producer and teacher Alejandro Ayala, who DJs as King Hippo, received a grant from the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) to produce a two-night concert series called the Preservation of Fire. The concerts, hosted by Co-Prosperity in Bridgeport and broadcast live on Worldwide FM and Lumpen Radio, were immersive experiences that spotlit the sort of music that King Hippo tends to play on his radio shows; he stacked each bill with local improvisers and boundary-pushing musicians, including audacious jazz-pop fusion band Resavoir and saxophonist and visual artist Eliel Sherman Storey. This is music that isn’t afraid to explore—you may want to make sure your shoes are laced up tightly, so they don’t fall off as the sounds whoosh you up into the stratosphere. Ayala continues to use the Preservation of Fire moniker, and his latest event is part of the Millennium Park Summer Music Series at Pritzker Pavilion. The evening will open with Drum Divas, a local ensemble of women who perform traditional African drum music, and the headliners are multi-instrumentalist Joshua Abrams and his entrancing Natural Information Society, a loose jazz- and psych-influenced collective that for this performance will include legendary saxophonist Ari Brown. When I spoke to Ayala in March, he talked about the importance of respecting and taking care of Chicago’s music, calling musicians “treasures for the city.” Likewise, this showcase promises to deliver a treasure trove of sonic pleasures.