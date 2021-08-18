Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

The Preservation of Fire series brings the cosmos to Millennium Park

By Salem Collo-Julin
CHICAGO READER
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, Chicago event producer and teacher Alejandro Ayala, who DJs as King Hippo, received a grant from the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) to produce a two-night concert series called the Preservation of Fire. The concerts, hosted by Co-Prosperity in Bridgeport and broadcast live on Worldwide FM and Lumpen Radio, were immersive experiences that spotlit the sort of music that King Hippo tends to play on his radio shows; he stacked each bill with local improvisers and boundary-pushing musicians, including audacious jazz-pop fusion band Resavoir and saxophonist and visual artist Eliel Sherman Storey. This is music that isn’t afraid to explore—you may want to make sure your shoes are laced up tightly, so they don’t fall off as the sounds whoosh you up into the stratosphere. Ayala continues to use the Preservation of Fire moniker, and his latest event is part of the Millennium Park Summer Music Series at Pritzker Pavilion. The evening will open with Drum Divas, a local ensemble of women who perform traditional African drum music, and the headliners are multi-instrumentalist Joshua Abrams and his entrancing Natural Information Society, a loose jazz- and psych-influenced collective that for this performance will include legendary saxophonist Ari Brown. When I spoke to Ayala in March, he talked about the importance of respecting and taking care of Chicago’s music, calling musicians “treasures for the city.” Likewise, this showcase promises to deliver a treasure trove of sonic pleasures.

chicagoreader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Bridgeport, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennium Park#Summer Music#Cosmos#Jazz#The Preservation Of Fire#Lumpen Radio#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not vaccinate against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy