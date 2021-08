In an about face from a few days ago when the reporting was Aaron Ramsdale-to-Arsenal was basically dead and buried, the Gunners are once again closing in on a transfer move for the Sheffield United goalkeeper. Per David Ornstein, the deal is worth £24M + £6M in add-ons that will trigger if Ramsdale becomes the number one keeper. According to The Athletic, the deal is done save for personal terms and Ramsdale passing an Arsenal medical.