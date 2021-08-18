Derecho leaves Cedar Rapids HOA dispute in its wake

CEDAR RAPIDS — A couple of lawn chairs sit on the cracked concrete foundation that used to be Anne Clinton-Cirocco’s living room before the derecho struck a year ago. The 71-year-old moved out of her condominium in February so workers could gut and rebuild the place after water damage from the severe Aug. 10, 2020, wind and rainstorm. She’s still living in a hotel, and little work has been done in the condo since April, she said.