Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Derecho leaves Cedar Rapids HOA dispute in its wake

By Erin Jordan
thegazette.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS — A couple of lawn chairs sit on the cracked concrete foundation that used to be Anne Clinton-Cirocco’s living room before the derecho struck a year ago. The 71-year-old moved out of her condominium in February so workers could gut and rebuild the place after water damage from the severe Aug. 10, 2020, wind and rainstorm. She’s still living in a hotel, and little work has been done in the condo since April, she said.

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Marion, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Dubuque, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoa#Air Conditioning Units#Lexington Green Unit 6#Iowans#Lynch Dallas#Hoa#The Lexington Green Unit#Best Remodeling#Executive Estates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not vaccinate against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy