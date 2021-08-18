Camila Cabello, Jason Aldean and more join ‘The Voice’ as battle advisors for Season 21

Many fans rejoiced upon hearing that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had finally tied the knot. Despite the famous couple celebrating their big moment with family and friends, fans couldn’t help but notice there were certain people who weren’t involved, and Shelton and Stefani’s circle of friends noticed as well. The Voice coach has been hearing from some of those uninvited guests in the aftermath, and Shelton finally addressed why his former co-coach and friendly rival Adam Levine and others weren’t invited to his and Stefani’s wedding.