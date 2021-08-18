Cancel
Taylor Hearn Has Solid 'Start' On The Mound, But The Rangers Fall To Mariners 3-1

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Rangers pitcher Taylor Hearn made his fourth start of the season and despite having a solid showing the Mariners beat the Rangers 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Mariners pitcher Tyler Anderson, who allowed one run on three hits in six innings, was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 28. He had no-decisions in his first four starts for the team, who have won five of their last six games and pulled within four games of the American League’s last wild-card spot. He struck out four, walked none and retired his final 12 batters after giving up a third-inning home run to No. 9 batter Andy Ibanez.

It was Anderson’s third start against Texas in his four Mariners outings. He has allowed five earned runs in 16 2/3 innings against the Rangers with no walks.

“Last time when I faced them at home, I felt like I threw too many pitches through five (innings),” Anderson said. “Today, I was just trying to attack the zone a little bit more, force contact.”

Luis Torrens homered into the home bullpen in right-center for an insurance run with two outs in the ninth. Texas center fielder DJ Peters couldn’t hang onto the ball after making a leaping catch over the fence when his arm hit the top of the fence.

Rookie Cal Raleigh scored Seattle’s first two runs, on sacrifice flies by Ty France in the third inning and Mitch Haniger in the fifth.

Paul Sewald, activated from the paternity list earlier Tuesday after missing four games, pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his fifth save in seven opportunities. The final out was a flyout to center by Jonah Heim, who hit walk-off homers against Seattle on July 31 and Aug. 1.

“Here comes Heim again with two out in the ninth inning,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said he was thinking. “He (Sewald) was out a few days and was fresh, but you never know what you’re going to get. Heck of a job.”

Taylor Hearn #52 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on August 17, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (credit Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Rangers rookie starter Taylor Hearn (2-4) allowed two runs in five innings in making the best of his five career big league starts, four of them coming this season to go with 31 relief appearances. Hearn set career highs with five innings pitched and 72 pitches with manager Chris Woodward planning the stretch him further. He struck out two and walked none.

“If I had it my way, I wouldn’t want to know how many pitches I’ll throw,” Hearn said. “I always tell (pitching coach Doug Mathis), ‘Just tell me when to stop.’ ”

Raleigh was hit by a first-pitch fastball in the third and advanced to third on a single by J. P. Crawford. In the fifth, Raleigh reached on a one-out single and went to third when Crawford doubled just inside first base.

The Rangers are 7-22 since the All-Star break and at 42-77 matched a season-low 35 games under .500. Ibanez also singled, giving him two of Texas’ six hits.

The announced attendance of 15,140 was the Rangers’ smallest home crowd this season.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Seattle, WAYardbarker

Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Rotation Notes, Injury Report

Texas Rangers (39-73) at Seattle Mariners (59-54) TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-10, 5.07 ERA) SEA: RHP Logan Gilbert (5-3, 4.14 ERA) •RHP Dane Dunning is on track to return from his short stint on the Injured List. Manager Chris Woodward said on Tuesday that Dunning should start on Friday when the Rangers host Oakland at Globe Life Field.
MLBfangraphs.com

Taylor Hearn on His New Sinker

——— David Laurila: You’ve added a sinker to your repertoire. Was that a simple matter of wanting to induce more ground balls?. Taylor Hearn: “Honestly, I was getting ground balls, It was a pitch I’d thrown before, and I kind of wanted to learn it again but in a different way. I’m always trying to figure out what I can add to my repertoire, whether it’s a curveball or whatever else.”
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Dodgers Reportedly Signing 4-Time All-Star Pitcher

The MLB trade deadline this year turned out to be an arms race in the NL West. With the Los Angeles Dodgers losing ground to the San Francisco Giants, they’re bringing in an All-Star arm for some added help. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Dodgers are “closing in”...
MLBMLive.com

Tigers trade for veteran catcher, add him to roster just before game time

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have acquired veteran catcher Dustin Garneau to help plug their temporary shortage of catching depth. The Tigers sent cash considerations to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Garneau, 34, who was playing in Triple-A Albuquerque. The deal was permissible even though it was after the...
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: Why this player should be moved this winter

(Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Nearly two years have passed since the KC Royals sent cash to the Yankees for Ryan McBroom, a first baseman-outfielder with promising power but absolutely no major league experience. He’s had his big league chances with the Royals—they’ve put him on the active roster several times—but hasn’t been able to stick with the big club.
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tony La Russa furious over 3-0 hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Video)

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was livid with catcher Seby Zavala over a 3-0 pitch Lance Lynn delivered to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tony La Russa was furious over a 3-0 hit by Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but this time his anger had nothing to do with the unwritten rules of baseball.
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Cabrera hits 500th home run

TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer was a big moment for everyone who had a hand in the slugger’s stellar career. Even on the road, it was a big party. Cabrera became the 28th major leaguer to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.
MLBPosted by
CBS Detroit

Baseball Report: Miguel Cabrera Joins 500 Home Run Club

(CBS Detroit) — Miguel Cabrera has long been destined for the Hall of Fame. For years, it’s been a matter of when, rather than if. The Detroit Tigers slugger just added another line to his impressive resume, hitting his 500th home run. The Tigers may not have a shot at the playoffs, but with just over a month left in the 2021 regular season, most of the division races remain undecided. The New York Mets, however, are doing their best to take themselves out of contention in the National League East.

