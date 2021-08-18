Cancel
Prince George isn't the only royal in his class at school

By Nathalie Owen
prima.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd George isn't the only member of the Cambridge household to be friends with little Maud, also eight. As it happens, sister Charlotte (who attends the same school) and Maud appear to BFFs, with the pair even being flower girls at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's 2018 wedding. Thomas' is...

