Port: On our embarrassment in Afghanistan

MINOT, N.D. — We have been embarrassed in Afghanistan, and the consequences are dire. Afghani women will be brutalized as their communities are taken over by religious fundamentalists. Thousands of Afghanis who helped the American invasion and occupation of Afghanistan have and will face vicious reprisal. China is already moving into the power vacuum left behind by the departure of American forces. The communists are embracing the Taliban as a part of their efforts to move their "belt and road" initiative into the country.