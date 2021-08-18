Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

Another poem about the American flag

By Bob Lind
INFORUM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article----- Last Flag Day, “Neighbors” carried a poem a reader had composed about the United States flag. Now, here’s a note from Donna Clairmont, Fargo, who writes that “In my down-sizing, I came across this great article. “With all the negative behavior now days, maybe it should be printed in...

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Society
Fargo, ND
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Poem#American#The Argonne Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Related
EducationPosted by
The Week

Erasing Native American culture

The U.S. and Canada are starting to face their history of forcing indigenous children into abusive boarding schools. Here's everything you need to know:. Simply put, cultural genocide. In the 19th and 20th centuries, the U.S. government and religious leaders used compulsory boarding schools to force young Native Americans to give up the languages and cultures of their ancestors, which were considered self-evidently inferior to a Christian, Western-style upbringing. Boarding schools were made mandatory for Native American children in 1891. This often meant forced separation from their families and communities. And because these schools were underfunded, crowded, and often unsanitary, thousands of students died of disease. Canada also coerced at least 150,000 indigenous children into a network of residential schools that were mostly run by the Catholic Church; last June, researchers uncovered 1,148 unmarked graves on the grounds of three schools. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo people whose maternal grandparents were forced to board, has opened an investigation into America's boarding-school policy. "This attempt to wipe out Native identity, language, and culture," she wrote in a June Washington Post article, has "never been appropriately addressed."
MilitaryRegister Citizen

Retired Marine displays giant American flag in West Virginia

GHENT, W.Va. (AP) — When retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Dayton Meadows displays the American Flag at his Mercer County property, people notice. The 20-foot by 38-foot U.S. garrison flag is secured to an 82-foot-tall flagpole just outside the Interstate 77-West Virginia Turnpike right of way at Milepost 25, midway between the Ghent and Athens interchanges. Clearly visible to both northbound and southbound travelers, the giant flag is on display day and night, illuminated by a spotlight during the hours of darkness.
Politicsrocklandreport.com

New American Flag Set on Anthony’s Nose

A new American flag has been set on Anthony’s Nose thanks to Kevin O’Connor, Brendan Moran, Kenny Ker, and photographer Tommy Sayre. It’s more difficult than you might think. They had to move about 1,000 pounds of rocks to get the pole in securely at the bottom. God bless America. Photo and post via Tom Javenes Fireside Restaurant.
Militarynrcolumbus.com

Column: A soldier’s war is personal

“There is no glory in war. There is honor and duty and sacrifice. There is no glory in the foxholes and trenches, the lonely skies, the roiling seas or the burning sands. For some, like me, there is the assurance that God is with them. There is no romantic poetry that can glorify the death of the friend next to you who gets his head blown off and his blood and brains cover you.”
U.S. PoliticsVox

Adam Serwer on the all-American politics of cruelty

The phrase “The cruelty is the point” achieved mantra status during the Trump presidency. It was coined by Adam Serwer, a writer at the Atlantic and a sharp observer of race and American politics. Serwer recently released an anthology of his writings during the Trump era, including his now-famous essay...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

US soldier photographed carrying American flag out of Afghanistan

A photograph believed to show a US soldier cradling the flag from the American Embassy in Kabul as it was loaded onto a plane departing Afghanistan has emerged. The picture was apparently taken amid chaotic scenes as the US raced to exfiltrate some of the 4,000 embassy employees – both Afghan and US citizens – from Kabul on military flights, as the Taliban took control of the country after 20 years of occupation by western forces.
Internetmichiganchronicle.com

Black Americans Can Trace Lineage on Ancestry.com

When 2020 turned on its head, many Black people joined forces to shout that “Black Lives Matter,” among other things. With social uprising impacting Black communities (and other minorities) in greater ways, it was also important to have conversations about this country’s history racist history of racism, systemic and systematic oppression of Black people in America with many curious to learn more about their lineage, Black Enterprise Magazine reported.
Politicsocracokeobserver.com

The truth about Blackbeard’s Flag

The popular Blackbeard flag flown today was never Blackbeard’s flag, according to irrefutable evidence. If the notorious pirate captain saw it, he wouldn’t know whose it was. Likely, he would have thought the design to be unnecessarily elaborate. To seek and report the true facts of pirates of the Golden...
U.S. PoliticsAnchorage Press

American Ignominy

So far, the American withdrawal from Afghanistan has been a chaotic and even deadly abandonment. We leave behind so many Afghans who helped us over two decades and are now desperate to escape the Taliban. Why are Taliban troops having such an easy time with pro-government forces, who either surrendered at their first encounter or simply deserted?
Jupiter, FLcbs12.com

Jupiter group creates drop-off spot for old American flags, assist in proper flag funeral

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Elks Lodge has created a drop-off spot for old American flags in order to give them proper funerals. “We got grant money donated and we were able to purchase the mailbox and then we had a local company in the town of Jupiter called Demented Graphics. They actually wrapped it for us all patriotic,” said Lauren Dowd-Sheblock, an Elks Lodge member who came up with the drop-off idea with her husband.
U.S. Politicsazpbs.org

Frontline: America after 9/11

On September 11, 2001, Al Qaeda operatives carried out the deadliest terror attack on America in the country’s history, killing nearly 3,000 people and injuring thousands more. As the U.S. prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the tragedy that changed everything, FRONTLINE presents America After 9/11, an epic re-examination...
POTUSWashington Times

Republican politicians still bitter at Trump over ‘America First’

Republican politicians in Washington have not learned a damned thing from the Trump presidency. Nor, for that matter, have they learned a thing from nearly a half-century of foreign governments’ spilling blood and treasure in Afghanistan. The world watched in horror last week as the very best, most expensive Washington...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
Nashville, TNchurchleaders.com

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of TN Pastor and Child

Rev. Thomas McKenzie, author and founding pastor of Church of the Redeemer in Nashville, Tennessee, and his 22-year-old child, Charlie (who is also known as Ella), were involved in a deadly traffic accident on Monday morning, August 23, 2021. Both father and child were killed in the accident. An email...
Politicsviralhatch.com

Sports Writer Says He Is Disturbed By All The American Flags At The Olympics

Bill Rhoden serves as a sportswriter for ESPN. He has been covering the competitive games at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which is taking place in the summer of 2021, delayed one year due to the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. Rhoden has been covering sports for years but was shocked to see so many American flags at the Tokyo Olympics and found them offensive because they reminded him of the Capitol Riots that were led by Trump supporters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy