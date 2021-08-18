Lorde drops video for her new song “Mood Ring”

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLorde has released the video for her song “Mood Ring,” the latest single from her upcoming third studio album Solar Power. The new video arrives with the singer sporting blonde hair, and is co-directed by Joel Kefali and Lorde herself. You can take a look at the video for Mood Ring – here.

