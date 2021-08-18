Cancel
Sartell, MN

St. Cloud-area home bakery shifts to commercial space for bakery and coffee shop

St. Cloud Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARTELL — A cottage food company in the St. Cloud area will take over the former Dunn Brothers Coffee location along Highway 15 in Sartell. Co-owners and partners Laura Wolfram and Kayla Adams will operate Corvus Coffee & Bakeshop. The bakery has been run as a home business under Minnesota's cottage food laws for over a year, said Wolfram, who does the baking. Its specialty is cakes and cupcakes.

www.sctimes.com

