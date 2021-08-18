Cancel
Aitkin County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY ACROSS NORTHEAST MINNESOTA Very warm temperatures, gusty southerly winds, and humidity values from 30 to 45 percent will continue to create near critical fire weather conditions Thursday. Fire officials report that fuels are excessively dry across northeast Minnesota. These conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.

