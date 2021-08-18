Cancel
Politics

Gov. Cuomo Files Retirement Papers Ahead Of Resignation, Pardons 10 People

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 7 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not just resigning , he’s also retiring.

The 63-year-old files his retirement papers Tuesday with the state of New York, effective Sept. 1.

Despite facing sexual harassment allegations , Cuomo is eligible to receive a pension after nearly 15 years of service — 11 as governor and four as attorney general.

The Empire Center watchdog group estimates his pension will be about $50,000 a year.

The governor also granted clemency to 10 people, just a week before leaving office.

They had been convicted of crimes ranging from second-degree murder, to robbery and drug possession.

Cuomo commuted five sentences and fully pardoned five others. He said all 10 people had demonstrated substantial evidence of rehabilitation and a commitment to their communities.

