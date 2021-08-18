Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Is building tall really best? Researchers dispel the myth of climate-friendly skyscrapers

By Nate Berg
Fast Company
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a world of sprawling growth and exurban development, urban planners and environmentalists typically praise dense downtowns—full of people and skyscrapers—as models of efficiency and sustainability. More people on a smaller piece of land wastes less space, reduces the energy needed for transportation, and centralizes the provision of goods and services. Overall, it makes for a more environmentally friendly way to live.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tall Buildings#High Rise Building#Built Environment#Building Materials#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
Related
CarsFast Company

This map of electric vehicle chargers shows how climate change is an infrastructure problem

Most of America’s 107,000 gas stations can fill several cars every five or 10 minutes at multiple pumps. Not so for electric vehicle chargers—at least not yet. Today the U.S. has around 43,000 public EV charging stations, with about 106,000 outlets. Each outlet can charge only one vehicle at a time, and even fast-charging outlets take an hour to provide 180-240 miles’ worth of charge; most take much longer.
AnimalsPhys.org

Bird communities threatened by urbanization

Urbanization is one of the most drastic forms of land-use change, and its negative consequences on biodiversity have been studied extensively in temperate countries such as Germany. However, less research has been conducted in tropical regions from the Global South, where most of the ongoing and future urbanization hotspots are located, and little is known about its effects on agricultural biodiversity and associated ecosystems. A research team from the University of Göttingen and the University of Hohenheim, in collaboration with the University of Agricultural Sciences of Bangalore in India, investigated the effects of urbanization on farmland bird communities in and around Bangalore, a city of over 10 million inhabitants in South India. They found that urbanization homogenizes farmland bird communities, filtering out species with certain functional traits, such as insect-eating birds, which are important for pest control. The results were published in Global Change Biology.
Vermont StateThomasNet Industrial News Room

Vermont Startup Upcycles Glass into "Glavel" Building Material

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Vermont-based startup that turns recycled glass into lightweight building...
ScienceVanderbilt University News

Research Snapshot: How will the global community react if vulnerable nations pioneer solar radiation geoengineering

Jonathan Gilligan, associate professor of Earth and environmental sciences and civil and environmental engineering, and a group of international researchers have illustrated potential international conflicts over climate change. One of a larger group of studies, this work engaged in a role-playing scenario set in 2040 in which the world has...
Environmentfoodmanufacturing.com

Researchers Exploring Using Popcorn for Eco-Friendly Packaging

Modern packaging must do much more than simply meet the specific requirements for transport, storage and presentation: it must also be sustainable. But what does sustainable really mean? It means that the material must be environmentally friendly and made from renewable resources, be sturdy enough to enable re-use and be easy to recycle when it comes to the end of its useful life. For many years, a research group at the University of Göttingen has put their energy and expertise into investigating manufacturing processes for products made of popcorn. These products have the potential to be environmentally friendly alternatives to polystyrene or plastic. The University has now signed a license agreement with the company Nordgetreide for the commercial use of the process and products for the packaging sector.
Agriculturescitechdaily.com

Human Waste Is Nutrient-Rich – It Can Be Used To Sustain Agriculture and Improve Economies

The future connection between human waste, sanitation technology, and sustainable agriculture is becoming more evident. According to research directed by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign civil and environmental engineering professor Jeremy Guest, countries could be moving closer to using human waste as fertilizer, closing the loop to more circular, sustainable economies.
EnvironmentGreenBiz

Partnerships will enable faster, more impactful cuts to carbon emissions

This article is sponsored by Eaton. Headlines with words such as "extreme," "dire" and "unprecedented" have dominated news cycles following the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recently released AR6 Climate Change report. The nearly 4,000-page tome, which details updated science on the physical impacts of climate change, stresses the need to act with urgency to make deep, broad cuts to carbon emissions.
Technologymarketplace.org

Smart cities promised urban tech utopias. So where are they?

Early in the pandemic, Sidewalk Labs — an offshoot of Google — announced it was shutting down a big project in Toronto called Quayside. It was meant to be a testing ground for smart-city concepts, a hyperconnected neighborhood from the ground up, with things like an underground network of package-delivery robots.
EconomyFast Company

How the company behind an iconic toaster keeps innovating

Would you spend $300 on a toaster? The Japanese company BALMUDA is betting you might for one that looks like a piece of modern art—and which, incidentally, uses steam to lock in the bread’s moisture to produce perfectly browned, crunchy toast. Founder Gen Terao has propelled the company from an ambitious startup 18 years ago to the global brand it is today by embracing a design style that’s rooted in experience and emotion. “Many brands look at what technologies are trending or what is accessible and then think of how to incorporate it into a product,” he says. “But at BALMUDA experience always comes first.” Here, Terao, who recently added Chief Designer to his CEO title, shares his design philosophy, how he applies this process to creating iconic products, and the beauty of bubbling grilled-cheese toast.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy