Certain brands manage to corner a market to the extent that their name becomes synonymous with the product. Take Tannoy loudspeakers, for example, Hoover vacuum cleaners or Biro pens. So, too, has Fitbit arguably become the go-to reference point for fitness trackers.Fitbit has developed quickly in the four years of its existence, from a nascent company focused on straight-up fitness bands to one that produces sophisticated products with a more holistic approach to health and wellbeing, along with wearables that are legitimate rivals to big smartwatch brands. Fitness is still at the company’s core, however, with more than 275 trillion...