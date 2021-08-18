Pope Francis says getting a COVID-19 shot is “an act of love” in new television ad

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is the focus of a new public service ad urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is “an act of love,” the pope said.

The new ad from the Ad Council, a nonprofit group, will air on television stations around the world. It shows the pope, speaking in Spanish with English subtitles, with church officials from the United States, Mexico, Brazil and other countries describing vaccination as a moral responsibility.

“Thanks to God’s grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19,” the pope said in the ad. “They bring hope to end the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we collaborate with one another.”

WATCH THE AD: