How to react when an employee discloses a disability
One time in a job interview, the hiring manager asked me to tell them about myself. “Tell me about yourself” always feels like a loaded question. What, and how much, am I supposed to share? I told them about my time in law school, the areas of practice I was interested in, and a bit about my work as an author and writer. The hiring manager was intrigued about what I wrote about, and I mentioned I wrote about autism and disability from a first-person lens. The next question was why I didn’t explicitly mention I was autistic in my résumé.www.fastcompany.com
Comments / 0