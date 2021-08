Cauliflower is the one veggie we cannot stop cooking with. It’s the glow-up of the century, and we are here for it! From cauli gnocchi and crackers to hash browns and vegan wings, this cruciferous vegetable can do just about anything. Give your chefy skills a whirl by recreating our baked teriyaki cauliflower wings recipe! These make for an excellent appetizer or mealtime addition—we love pairing them with rice and tofu stir-fry. As for the teriyaki sauce, opt for a store-bought variety or make your own tasty glaze by following our instructions below.