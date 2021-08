It seems that the new Apple Watch Series 7 may arrive with larger cases than all its predecessors. The original Apple Watch launched back in 2015 with 38mm and 42mm case options to choose from. Case sizes remained the same until the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 4, which arrived with 40mm and 44mm options. However, the latest information claims that the new Watch Series 7 cases could be slightly larger than the ones found in the latest Apple Watch models.