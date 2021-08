A veteran brewer is planning a new downtown brewery and taproom that could be open by the end of the year. Erik Henriksen expects work to begin as soon as next week on Intrepid Brewing Co. at 102 Barnhardt St. in Greensboro, just off South Elm Street and just south of the railroad tracks. Henriksen, a retired IT professional, is also owner of Triad Homebrew Supply Inc. near the corner of Market Street and Guilford College Road.