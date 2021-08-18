Study: Pandemic has sped up move away from watching live TV

A new study backs up what TV ratings have been have been showing for nearly a year and a half now, that the pandemic sped up changes in how people watch TV that were already happening, further reducing traditional live TV viewing’s dominance. The study from Hub Entertainment Research found that nearly two-thirds of people said in June that they’d viewed free video on demand content on their TVs once a week, up from 46 percent just before the pandemic in February 2020. Thirty-nine percent said they paid to watch a movie on TV at least once a week and the same percentage also paid to watch a TV show, double in both cases what it was before the pandemic. The shift in how people watch TV has been seen in the low ratings for live televised events like sports, the recent Tokyo Olympics and awards shows. Hub Entertainment Research principal and founder Jon Giegengack said, “People had a lot more time so they had a vacuum to fill. The people who didn’t get laid off had more money to spend.” (Associated Press)