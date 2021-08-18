Cancel
San Diego’s Vietnamese Community Is Booming – and Wants Redistricting to Show it

By Maya Srikrishnan
Voice of San Diego
Leaders and advocates in San Diego’s Vietnamese community want to strengthen their voting power in this year’s redistricting process. The Vietnamese community has grown significantly over the past decade, but it’s been split between at least four different City Council districts. Many in the community hope that the city’s Vietnamese population can be consolidated into one or two districts to give the community a stronger voice. At the center of the discussion is Linda Vista, home to one of the city’s larger Vietnamese populations, and which is currently split between two districts.

