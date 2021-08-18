Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Sautéed Brussels sprouts and chorizo: Made with love and good for the heart

By Christopher Sinclair-McCalla
tucson.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeliciously Healthy is sponsored by Freedom RV in Tucson, Arizona. Although Brussels sprouts are a nutrient-rich superfood, some folks are still a little leery about adding them to the menu. But don’t shortchange these mini-cabbages! They are a versatile and healthy side dish and, not to mention, one of my favorites. And when you add a little kick to them, the flavor is off the charts! Allow me to introduce you to sautéed Brussels sprouts with chorizo.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Food & Drinks
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brussel Sprouts#Chorizo#Food Drink#Freedom Rv#Transfer Brussels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Gnocchi Skillet with Green Beans and Asparagus

The warmer the days grow, the less desire I have to stand in my kitchen — which means the recipes I make in the summer have to be particularly fast and easy. So when I discovered I could whip up a killer gnocchi with frozen pasta and loads of vegetables in a single pan, I was elated. My delight only increased when I realized it tastes just as delicious (if not more so) as leftovers.
RecipesPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

A simple, summertime potato salad

Summertime and potato salad go hand in hand for most cookouts, family meals and picnics. This simple potato salad is so creamy and super easy to throw together. 1/2 tsp (1g) sea salt, pepper (adjust to taste) ***. Directions …. Cut up red potatoes. In a large pot, add water...
Recipesmashed.com

Panfried Brussels Sprouts Recipe

If you have tried them with an open mind and you think you simply don't like Brussels sprouts, then there are three possible explanations as to why. The first is that, with apologies, you or whoever is cooking them is doing it all wrong. Overcooked Brussels sprouts can be a soggy mess, while undercooked Brussels sprouts can seem like a wild veggie you really shouldn't be eating.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Asian Honey Garlic Chicken

When it comes to classic flavor combinations, we’ve got the best of the best in our Asian Honey Garlic Chicken! This dynamic flavor duo, honey and garlic, is going to make your mouth water. We’re sure the sweet and savory taste of this easy chicken recipe will make you want Chinese food every night of the week.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Sheet Pan Chicken with Apples, Bacon, and Brussels Sprouts

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Sheet pan chicken with apples, bacon, and Brussels sprouts is a simple weeknight dinner solution that’s full of savory veggies and juicy chicken. A tangy sauce adds flavor. And the brilliance of using a sheet pan makes prep, cooking, and clean up a snap.
Recipeshot969boston.com

5 Delicious Recipes for National Waffle Day

Who doesn’t love a perfectly crisp, golden, light, and fluffy waffle? Check out some recipes you can make at home to celebrate National Waffle Day, today, August 24th!. 2 ¼ Cups All-Purpose Flour, 1 Tablespoon Baking Powder, 3 Tablespoons Sugar, ½ Teaspoon Salt, 1 Teaspoon Cinnamon, 2 Large Eggs Separated, ½ Cup Vegetable Oil, 2 Cups Milk, and 1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract.
Berkeley, CAedibleeastbay.com

Paella with Chorizo and Peppers

Tanya Booth, owner of the Spanish Table, created this recipe for Edible East Bay in April 2020 as an easy way for people in lockdown to make use of pantry items offered at her shop in Berkeley. It’s become a favorite in our kitchen, where we have been making it weekly during pepper season. The recipe is easily adapted as an all plant-based dish by leaving out the chorizo and mussels and using vegetable stock instead of chicken stock. —CAK.
RecipesEpicurious

Chickpea, Quinoa, and White Bean Chili

This quick and easy vegan chili has has a bold flavor that's so satisfying. Quinoa, which is rich in protein, adds texture. If you can get them, fire-roasted tomatoes lend great charred notes to the chili. Pile on any of your favorite toppings: creamy avocados, vegan or dairy-based cheese, pickled or fresh jalapeños, cilantro, scallions, chopped onion, or whatever your heart desires.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Chili-glazed salmon with succotash: Sweet, spicy, colorful and healthy all in one

Deliciously Healthy is sponsored by Freedom RV in Tucson, Arizona. Download the jerk brown sugar-chili-glazed salmon with succotash recipe. You don’t have to be a fancy chef to prepare a stellar salmon dish. Today, I’m bringing you a recipe that is sure to please yet simple to prepare. We are going to be making a jerk brown sugar-chili-glazed salmon with warm and healthy succotash. Try saying that three times fast!
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Steamed Mussels with Chorizo and Tomatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Steamed mussels with chorizo and tomatoes is not only simple, it’s open to some interpretation. Find some mussels, maybe some chorizo, white wine, and a few flavorful additions. Add chile flakes, different spices, a dab of tomato paste, maybe some fennel. You do you–that’s the whole point here.
Recipespreventionrd.com

Zucchini Enchilada Lasagna

I made Vegetable Biryani last week and it was REALLY good. Sure, the kids were a little less enthusiastic about the whole thing, but c’est la vie. The older they get, the more opinionated they get. But, they ate it. Mark and I loved it. However, it made a TON. A TON. A literal ton.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Roasted Summer Vegetable Pasta with Halloumi

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Roasted summer vegetable pasta with halloumi is a gorgeous, yet incredibly easy, dinner that makes the most of all those summer vegetables. It includes pasta and a chewy, salty cheese to make it appealing to everyone. And it’s easily modified to use whatever veggies you have on hand or that you like the most. Just in time for #LCHumpDayPasta.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Sweet and Savory Bacon Wrapped Venison Tenderloin

While they are easily used interchangeably in recipes, the cut of meat is different! The tenderloin is taken from underneath the loin while the backstrap is the back loin. Both cuts are very tender. This particular venison recipe goes sweet and savory with a marinade made of brown sugar, soy...
Affton, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bacon, Basil and Tomato Skillet Corn

4 thick slices (8 ounces total) smoky bacon, cut crosswise into ¼ inch pieces. RECIPE: Grilled White Corn Soup With Leeks and Roasted Peppers. 1 pint ripe cherry tomatoes, halved or 2 to 3 cups large chunks ripe tomatoes. ½ teaspoon coarse (kosher) salt. ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.
RecipesChico Enterprise-Record

The secret to sautéed veggies | Cabin Fever Cookbook

Over the past month while my son has been away I haven’t been doing a lot of cooking. I’ve been trying to catch up on my rest and working on my thesis, and watching a whole lot of cooking videos on Instagram and Tumblr. I haven’t had much to draw...
Restaurantstwopeasandtheirpod.com

Chorizo Corn Pizza

We love making homemade pizza and during the summer months, this Chorizo Corn Pizza is a favorite. I know it might sound strange at first, but everyone who tries it falls in love after one bite. The flavors are fantastic!. This pizza is the best during sweet corn season, you...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Vegan Chorizo Proteins

For the first time since it debuted Sofritas in 2014, Chipotle is introducing a brand-new plant-based protein in the form of Plant-Based Chorizo. Available in select markets only for a limited time, Chipotle's Plant-Based Chorizo is a new menu innovation that makes the most of real ingredients to deliver sources of plant-powered protein.
Recipesfood24.com

Umami mushroom rigatoni

Cook rigatoni in boiling salted water, until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of pasta cooking water and drain pasta. While the pasta is cooking, scrape out the black gills from the underside of the portabellos with a teaspoon. Cut each portabello in half and then cut each half into four chunky wedges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy