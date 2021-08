Troopers in Monroe County fear Ronald Sarajian might be confused or at special risk of harm or injury.

The 82-year-old was last seen Tuesday night around 7:45 in the area of State Route 611 and Warner Road in Pocono Township near Tannersville.

Sarajian is believed to be driving a silver 2018 Lincoln MKZ, with a license plate JYX-8397

If you know where he is, call state police in Monroe County.