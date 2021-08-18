Will Montgomery high school sports have a capacity limit? Mayor Steven Reed hopes not.
The AHSAA kicked off its 2021 high school athletic season with multiple press conferences on Tuesday afternoon. In front of a projector brandishing the AHSAA's new 100-year anniversary logo, Alvin Briggs, his staff and local coaches provided updates on rule changes, COVID-19 protocol and previewed Cramton Bowl's Kickoff Classic. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed even made an appearance, discussing his time as a receiver and defensive back at Jefferson Davis High.www.gadsdentimes.com
Comments / 0