Florida threatens to remove local officials over masks — Legislators will have billions more to spend in 2022 — Rubio wants Biden to go after TikTok

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. The daily rundown — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted information that there were 21,669 new Covid-19 infections reported by the state for Monday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported on its dashboard that 16,832 beds were being used in the state for Covid-19 patients. The Florida Hospital Association reported Tuesday that 53.7 percent of adult patients in intensive care units are infected with Covid-19.