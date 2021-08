On Monday, Aug. 30 Special Aerospace Services (SAS), will be celebrating the groundbreaking of our new 55,000 square-foot facility on over seven acres in Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. Gov. Kay Ivey will be attending -- along with several other dignitaries -- to help us usher in this new chapter in our company’s history. Over the next two years, we expect to hire 30 high-tech, high-wage jobs at the facility.