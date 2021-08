GOING HOME — It took weeks, from April to July, for the Pentagon to remove just 1,500 troops and their equipment from Afghanistan — dropping the number from 2,500 when President Joe Biden took office to just under 1,000 when Kabul fell nine days ago. So when the White House announced today that it would not immediately be extending an Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, it not only prompted concerns that thousands of American citizens and tens of thousands of Afghan allies could be left stranded in Kabul, it also meant, for logistical reasons, that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan had to accelerate.