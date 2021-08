The 2022 Cadillac XT6 adds two new exterior colors to its palette: Latte Metallic and Rosewood Metallic. Here’s a detailed look at the new Rosewood hue. Assigned color code GCK and touch-up paint code WA-627G, Rosewood Metallic is one of two red color options available for the luxury crossover, with the other being Infrared Tintcoat. It’s worth noting that most of the other exterior paint options for the XT6 are rather subtle, and could be described as neutral. Rosewood Metallic is also one of six metallic exterior color options available for the 2022 model year.