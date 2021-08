When Steffi Graf lost in the first round of Wimbledon in 1994, the “Twitterverse” didn’t exist yet. When Paula Radcliffe quit mid-marathon during the Athens Olympics in 2004 because she felt “empty,” she didn’t have 10 million Instagram followers commenting with opinions of her performance. And when Tonya Harding was at the center of one of the biggest scandals in sports history, there was no one there to meme-ify the moment.