The shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) increased by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) – a U.S.-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier – increased by over 10% pre-market. Investors appear to be responding positively to an SEC filing showing that Morgan Stanley now owns shares in the company.