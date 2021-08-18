Cancel
Presidential Election

What Biden knew

By Mike Allen
Axios
 7 days ago
You saw this one coming: The more talk of an intelligence failure, the more likely that intel world would strike back. Sure enough, we now have a spate of leaks asserting that the intelligence agencies provided prescient reads on Afghanistan. Driving the news: "Classified assessments by American spy agencies over...

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

POTUSWashington Examiner

The Taliban reward Biden's deadline appeasement with new aggression

President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, refused the request of allies to extend an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The Taliban have quickly rewarded Biden's appeasement. Politico's Lara Seligman and Alex Thompson reported that the Taliban are increasing their obstruction of Americans and Afghans who are attempting to access Kabul's airport.
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
POTUSTelegraph

History may just vindicate Biden over Afghanistan

It is not easy to defend anything about Joe Biden’s tragically-bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan, nor to argue that the long-term damage to both America’s strategic interests and Western credibility is probably negligible. But I will take a stab. One thing you learn covering foreign affairs for more than 40 years...
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Biden hopes to complete the Afghan airlift on time, blaming the United States for the chaos.

Biden hopes to complete the Afghan airlift on time, blaming the United States for the chaos. As the Islamists blamed Washington for heartbreaking sights of disorder and misery at Kabul’s airport, US President Joe Biden said Sunday that he still hopes to complete the dramatic evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan by August 31.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden’s approval underwater for first time in presidency

President Joe Biden’s approval numbers are in the tank thanks to the pandemic and his disastrous mishandling of the U.S. retreat from Afghanistan. In fact, for the first time in his presidency, his disapproval rating is now higher than his approval rating, according to a RealClearPolitics polling average. Roughly 48.9%...
POTUSTelegraph

Biden confuses Afghan people with the country’s currency

Joe Biden’s propensity for verbal gaffes haunted the US president again after he referred to Afghans as “Afghanis” – the country’s currency. The slip was noticed by Idrees Ali, a Pentagon correspondent with the Reuters news agency. He voiced his irritation on Twitter - see below. Others joined in, with...
POTUSWashington Post

Hewing to his Aug. 31 deadline undercuts Biden’s evacuation promises in Afghanistan

As he explained to the country Tuesday afternoon, President Biden has decided to stick with his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing all U.S. forces from Kabul, contrary to requests, urgings and advice he has received from allied governments and members of Congress in both parties. The security threat on the ground makes it imperative, he said. Now, there may be only three or four days left for the gigantic airlift currently underway, because time must be left to fly out U.S. and other troops securing the airport themselves. Indeed, some troops have started leaving already. Meanwhile, the Taliban set up a new blockade of the airport road in Kabul to prevent more Afghans from leaving. If Mr. Biden opposes that, he did not say so in his speech.
Presidential Electioncarolinajournal.com

Biden’s tumble unnerves Democrats

In a nationwide Reuters/Ipsos poll taken on August 11 and 12, approximately 51% of Americans approved of President Joe Biden’s job performance, while 43% disapproved. Just one week later, the same pollster found a strikingly different result: 46% approval, 49% disapproval. As far as I can tell, it’s the first...
Presidential ElectionWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Biden proving to be a weak president

Two old-school Democrats had similar features in their letters to the editor last week. Here, in mid-August, they both construed their words to arrive at Jan. 6 and the riots at our Capitol; both included the party’s overused term -- “insurrectionists.” Apparently four years of media and Democrat’s bashing Donald Trump’s every move will continue as a distraction, else the media would be obliged to report and fill space using Joe Biden’s limited successes and failures.

