Who provided Afghanistan intel?

Watching pundits explain why the withdrawal from Afghanistan did not go as planned left me puzzled. By now, I thought everyone knew that if you want to know what is going on in a war zone, you check with the people with dirty fingernails. Any sergeant with multiple tours working with the Afghan people knew exactly what was going to happen. Did our leaders rely on advice from our consistently inept intelligence community, or the hubris-infected State Department? Maybe they relied on generals whose late career accomplishments involve congenial relations with defense contractors. Did they forget that it was the political donations they received from those defense contractors accompanied by suggestions for promotion that put the third or fourth star on these general’s shoulders?