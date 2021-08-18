Cancel
Indiana State

Private well owners near site of Fairchild contamination can have water tested by Indiana researchers

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the Indiana University are offering to foot the water testing bill for private well owners near the site of chemical contamination at Fairchild Air Force Base. The study, backed by a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, is intended to give chemists and government officials a better idea of how per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known by the acronym PFAS, compounds found in firefighting foam used on the base for decades, can infiltrate groundwater.

