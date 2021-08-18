Molson Coors' bet on Dwayne Johnson's Zoa Energy is off to a promising start

I was talking with a large retailer recently and they mentioned that one of the most frequent questions they are getting from brewers right now is, “what are you planning for 12-packs going forward?” While I can’t know what retailers are planning for spring resets, I thought I’d do a quick mini-post with three graphs on how 12-packs have performed so brewers can at least see the data. Because of the odd comparables COVID-19 has created, I’m doing this in share numbers, which are going to be more helpful for thinking about things like shelf space allocation at retail.