Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Molson Coors' bet on Dwayne Johnson's Zoa Energy is off to a promising start

By Amelia Lucas, @Thxamelian
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMolson Coors Beverage's move beyond beer and into new categories, like energy drinks, seems to be paying off for the brewer. The company is the distribution partner of and minority investor in Zoa Energy, which was co-founded by Dwayne Johnson. Molson Coors is leaning on its existing distribution network for...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dany Garcia
Person
Pete Marino
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
John Shulman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miller Coors#Energy Drink#Molson Coors#Zoa Energy#Molson Coors Beverage#Juggernaut Capital#Iri#Iwsr#Instagram#Red Bull#Monster Energy#Euromonitor International#Bang Energy#Vital Pharmaceuticals#Pepsico#Rockstar Energy#Mtn Dew Rise Energy#Nba#Coca Cola#Coke Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Restaurantspymnts.com

Taco Bell Restaurants Will Keep Getting Smaller, Says COO

The way that consumers interact with restaurants has changed enormously in the last year and a half, and restaurants that do not adapt to the "new normal" risk falling behind. Certainly, this entails adopting the digital platforms that have become table stakes — offering mobile and web ordering platforms that are easy to access and easy to use, for instance — but leading restaurants are not limiting their transformation to cyberspace. After all, the physical restaurant as we know it was not designed for the omnichannel experience.
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

Warren Buffett’s Big Bet on EV Batteries Is Finally Paying Off

Warren Buffett and Tesla have a contentious relationship. After all, the most influential investor of our time has gone on the record saying he would not invest in Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company, despite it being one of the biggest stock market successes of our time. But just because the Oracle of Omaha isn’t bullish on Tesla doesn’t mean he’s written off the EV market entirely.
Chicago, ILEater

Molson Coors, One of the World’s Largest Breweries, Mandates Vaccinations For Employees

As Chicago proved Tuesday when it announced the return of its indoor mask mandate, new COVID-19 rules and restrictions continue to appear and old ones have been revived. Molson Coors, one of the world’s largest brewing companies announced earlier this week that all non-union corporate and sales employees in the U.S. and visitors to its offices, including its headquarters in Chicago, to be vaccinated. This rule also applies to contract workers and new hires, though not to employees in the breweries and distribution and manufacturing facilities. It joins a growing list of corporations that require employees to be vaccinated, including DoorDash, Tyson, and Union Square Hospitality in New York.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Lil Nas X named Chief Impact Officer at Taco Bell

Lil Nas X has been named the Chief Impact Officer at Taco Bell. As reported by Billboard, the new role and title serves as a creative partnership of sorts, as Nas will be combining the chain’s food with the facets of music and philanthropy. He’ll be cooking up a new...
Celebritieswehiphop.com

Lil Nas X Is Now Wokring For Taco Bell

Lil Nas X used to work at Taco Bell in his pre-fame days. Now, he’s teaming up with the fast-food chain in a whole new way. The singer has been appointed as Taco Bell’s Chief Impact Officer, meaning he’ll be collaborating with the company on exciting new brand experiences. In...
StocksStreet.Com

Video: Jim Cramer on Bitcoin, Pfizer, PayPal, GM, Tesla

Stocks opened higher to kick off another week of Wall Street trading as the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell prepares to speak virtually from Jackson Hole Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 178.04 points, the Nasdaq Composite was up 63.58 points and the S&P 500 was up 19.66 points.
Environmentlabelandnarrowweb.com

Anheuser-Busch joins How2Recycle labeling program

How2Recycle has announced that America’s leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch, has joined the How2Recycle labeling program. As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and its US 2025 Sustainability Goals, Anheuser-Busch has committed to 100% of its packaging being made from a majority of recycled content or returnable by the year 2025.
Retailbrewersassociation.org

What’s Happening with Twelve Packs?

I was talking with a large retailer recently and they mentioned that one of the most frequent questions they are getting from brewers right now is, “what are you planning for 12-packs going forward?” While I can’t know what retailers are planning for spring resets, I thought I’d do a quick mini-post with three graphs on how 12-packs have performed so brewers can at least see the data. Because of the odd comparables COVID-19 has created, I’m doing this in share numbers, which are going to be more helpful for thinking about things like shelf space allocation at retail.
DrinksWestword

At Casey Brewing & Blending, Lager Runs in the Family

"If you told me even a few years ago that we'd be making lagers one day I would have laughed." That's how Troy Casey phrased his Facebook post last April announcing that his Glenwood Springs brewery, Casey Brewing & Blending, had tapped a German-style helles for the first time ever, as part of an upcoming series of planned new lagers. "But here it is."
Businessthebeveragejournal.com

Beam Suntory, Boston Beer Company Partner Up

Beam Suntory and The Boston Beer Company formed a long-term strategic partnership to “extend select iconic brands into some of the fastest-growing beverage alcohol segments.” Among plans, Beam Suntory and Boston Beer will launch products that bring the Sauza Tequila brand further into ready-to-drink beverages (RTDs) and Truly Hard Seltzer into bottled spirits. The first new products will be available across consumer retail channels in the U.S. by mid-2022, with plans to expand across brands in the future. Boston Beer’s existing portfolio includes Samuel Adams, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea and Angry Orchard Hard Cider. As part of this collaboration, Beam Suntory’s Sauza Tequila brand will expand into additional RTD formats by leveraging Boston Beer’s expertise, production capabilities and distribution footprint.
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Taco Bell has enlisted Lil Nas X to revitalize breakfast

Taco Bell is brining breakfast back to most of its restaurants and has enlisted the innovative rapper Lil Nas X to help get it off the ground again. Lil Nas, who worked at Taco Bell as a teen, has been appointed “chief impact officer,” an honorary role that “will allow him to collaborate on the brand experience from the inside out.”
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Schnucks deploys tablet-delivered videos in beer & wine departments

In its alcoholic beverages sections, Schnuck Markets is telling the tale behind the brand. St. Louis-based Schnucks has deployed “storytelling” smart tablets from The Looma Project in the beer and wine departments of 89 stores. Known as Loop, the video program spotlights the people and shares the histories of selected beer and wine brands on shelves, boosting shopper engagement and enabling more-informed purchasing decisions, Looma said Tuesday.
Drinksjust-drinks.com

Molson Coors Beverage Co releases Hofbräu München collaboration with Leinenkugel’s

Molson Coors Beverage Co has again partnered with the owner of Munich’s Hofbrauhaus to release a new Leinenkugel’s beer. Leinenkugel’s Collaboration Lager is a German-style amber beer made with Hofbräu München, a brewer and restaurant chain. Hofbräu München’s best known restaurant is the Hofbrauhaus, a traditional German beer hall that dates back to 1589.
Stocksinvesting.com

Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters Fall Premarket; Dick's Sporting Goods Rises

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Wednesday, August 25th. Please refresh for updates. Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock fell over 11% after the department store chain’s quarterly revenue declined 6% from pre-pandemic levels, with the company flagging supply chain issues and stiff competition. Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) stock fell 5.4%...
GamblingCNBC

Two beaten-down gambling stocks could be poised to rebound, traders say

Casino stocks are on a hot streak this week. Las Vegas Sands, Wynn, Caesars, Penn National Gaming and MGM Resorts have all surged in recent days, getting a big boost Tuesday after gambling destination Macao eased restrictions for visitors from mainland China. This group has been incredibly volatile over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy