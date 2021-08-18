Cancel
Ragdoll: Get ready for a darker role for Pretty Little Liars’s Lucy Hale

By Alexandria Ingham
Cover picture for the articleLucy Hale fans are used to her in Pretty Little Liars, Katy Keene, and other YA shows. Ragdoll puts her in a much darker role, and she’s ready for it. When it comes to Lucy Hale, many fans are used to seeing her in fun roles. The darkest is probably Pretty Little Liars, and even that was created for younger audiences in mind. That’s not the case for her latest role.

