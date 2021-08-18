Cancel
Among Us Developers Call Out Fortnite's Sus New Mode

By Jared Moore
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the development team for the highly successful indie game Among Us have taken to social media to call out Fortnite's new Impostor mode, which strongly resembles their game. The new game mode, which pits eight Agents against two Impostors in a battle of wits and espionage, shares an...

