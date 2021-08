The gentleman racer, the enthusiastic amateur, the rich hobbyist, they all have their place in international sportscar racing. And always have. Whisky heir Rob Walker, the future Formula 1 entrant, drove at least a couple of stints at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1939 wearing a pinstripe suit on Saturday evening. It was that time of the evening, don't you know. A gentleman should always be correctly attired at dinnertime, even if he is racing his Delahaye 135S in the world's greatest endurance event...