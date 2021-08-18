AP Poll proves Notre Dame football has no easy schedule in 2021

The Tennessee Titans will enter 2021 with one of the NFL’s best rosters. At this point, all you can do is sit back, kick your feet up, and admire the job that Tennessee Titans executive vice president/general manager Jon Robinson has done. With cap restraints, he couldn’t hang on to a few guys that really would have assisted in helping this team over the top, but he weathered the storm, made the most of what he had, and found the best combinations of talent and cost that he could find.