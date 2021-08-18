Cancel
Notre Dame, IN

AP Poll proves Notre Dame football has no easy schedule in 2021

By Brad Weiss
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the release of the 2021 AP Poll to kick off the college football season, Notre Dame football certainly does not have an easy road. When the 2021 AP Poll was released, signifying that the college football season is right around the corner, the Notre Dame football team was ranked at No. 9 overall. Based on how much talent they have lost this offseason, that was a fair ranking, and it showed that despite what some media members feel, they are still one of the top-10 teams in the country.

