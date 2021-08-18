Japanese Formula One Grand Prix cancelled for 2021

The Kymi Grand Prix is one of the most popular horse race events in Finland. It was first organized in 1998, so it has a pretty long history – at least for a Finnish trotting race. The main price in the competition is 100 000 euros, and in the main event the prize pool is 170 000 euros. Kymi Grand Prix is an invitation only race, and there are only ten competitors. There’s also a special rule that says that each start must include at least one Finnish horse. Other than that, there are no rules that say anything about the nationalities.