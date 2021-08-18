Cancel
Japanese Formula One Grand Prix cancelled for 2021

By Reuters
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Japanese Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled to be held in October, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday. The cancellation of the race, scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 8-10 at the Suzuka circuit, follows the abandonment of Singapore's Oct. 1-3 night race.

