CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 04: Michael Lorenzen #21 celebrates with Tyler Stephenson #37 of the Cincinnati Reds. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Reds have had issues with the bullpen closing out games for the majority of the 2021 season. With injuries being a major factor of late, the return of Michael Lorenzen may have solved one of the teams glaring issues. Lorenzen is the best fit to be the Reds’ closer for the remainder of the 2021 season.