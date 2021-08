“Our own consultation reached 2,500 members and confirmed what we already know; that every farmer is unique. Their personal circumstances, land tenure and enterprises vary massively, so we cannot accept a one size fits all approach. For tenants there are the added complications to meet with the legal requirements of giving notice to their landlords. Deciding to exit our industry is leaving a job like no other and deeply subjective to that person, which is why any future approach whether it be lump sum or delinking must be sensitive of this fact.