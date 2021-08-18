Texas Tech football: Positions where Red Raiders will be better in 2021

The Denver Broncos have less than one week to decide on their final 53-man roster. Assuming no one is traded, what could the team look like week one?. The Denver Broncos have just one preseason game remaining in 2021 against the Los Angeles Rams, and it will be the first time in a very long time that fans of the team will be able to be at the stadium, in person, watching the Denver Broncos play football. Preseason or not, quarterback battle or not, that is going to be an electric atmosphere.