As the Chicago Bears get closer to cut time, there are certain players who need to impress or they’ll find themselves cut. Here are three of them. After months of waiting for the Chicago Bears to start their 2021 regular season, the time is almost upon us. The Bears travel to face the Tennessee Titans in their third and final preseason game. After that, the coaching staff needs to make the tough decisions on which players they believe can help the team win the highest amount of wins.