Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

How increasingly audacious autocrats wield the tool of ‘transnational repression’

By Columnist
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ramón Mercader, a Spanish communist and Soviet NKVD assassin, died in Cuba in 1978, his last words included “I hear it always. I hear the scream.” The scream occurred in 1940 when Mercader lodged an ice ax in Leon Trotsky’s skull at Trotsky’s exile home in Mexico City. During Mercader’s 20-year imprisonment, Stalin awarded him the Order of Lenin. After his 1960 release, the Kremlin brought him to Moscow to receive the Hero of the Soviet Union award.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Leon Trotsky
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ramzan Kadyrov
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish#Soviet#Kremlin#Freedom House#Ukrainian#Belarusian#Olympic Committee#Islamist#Iranians#Kgb#Nkvd#Russian#Saudi#Post#Chechens#Facebook#Hobbesian#The New Yorker#Chinese#Uyghur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Cuba
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Washington Examiner

What the Taliban's restoration means for Moscow

The Russian government has publicly welcomed the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as a defeat for the United States. But behind the scenes, it is planning to prevent the spread of Talibanism to Central Asia and to Russia itself. And one major way to deflect that threat is to aim it against Western interests in the wider Middle East and globally.
TV & VideosDaily Beast

Inside Putin’s Battle With ‘Russia’s CNN’

MOSCOW—The newsroom at Dozhd, or TV Rain in English, was buzzing on Monday, three days after the Kremlin had designated the outlet—the only independent TV channel in the country—as a “foreign agent,” casting its future into doubt. Instead of throwing in the towel, the channel’s 170 employees have been determined...
WorldWashington Post

Reports: Russian says he swam to Japan island, wants asylum

TOKYO — A Russian man from a Russian-held island claimed by both Tokyo and Moscow is seeking asylum after being found in a wetsuit on Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido, media reports and officials said Wednesday. The man was found in the town of Shibetsu on the coast of...
WorldWashington Post

Poland halts Afghan airlift over safety as US deadline looms

WARSAW, Poland — Poland has ended its evacuations from Afghanistan, an official said Wednesday, as the clock ticks down on dramatic Western efforts to help people flee the Taliban takeover ahead of a full American withdrawal. President Joe Biden declared the day before that he is sticking to his Aug....
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Can we pursue democratic values without military intervention? We better try.

Whatever the human rights violations perpetrated in Iraq under Saddam Hussein, we would not have gone to war there if the Bush administration, Congress and the public (initially very supportive of the war) had not believed there were weapons of mass destruction. And had the Taliban not harbored al-Qaeda forces in Afghanistan, we would not have invaded, no matter how horrific the treatment of women and girls.
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

We must ask the corrupt autocrats tough questions

Exactly a year ago, I didn’t die of chemical weapons poisoning – and corruption seems to have played a significant role in that. He disintegrated the state system, including the secret service. If their leaders are busy extorting protection money from the economy, the quality of these operations must suffer.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

China slams U.S. intelligence report on origins of coronavirus pandemic

Beijing rolled out a multipronged attack on U.S. intelligence agencies on Wednesday after President Biden received a long-anticipated intelligence report that is reported to be inconclusive about the origins of the novel coronavirus. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused the United States of using coronavirus origin-tracing to suppress other...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

Harris, in Vietnam, gets a dose of China’s challenge to the U.S.

Vice President Harris, on her second international trip in the role, got a taste of the intensifying rivalry between the United States and China as she flew into Vietnam — a former U.S. adversary wary of Beijing’s growing dominance and now courted by Washington. Harris was en route Wednesday to...
WorldPosted by
LiveScience

Mass grave from Nazi atrocity discovered in Poland's 'Death Valley'

Archaeologists in Poland have discovered a mass grave that the Nazis tried to destroy at the end of World War II, a new study finds. The mass grave, filled with the remains of about 500 individuals, is linked to the horrific "Pomeranian Crime" that took place in Poland's pre-war Pomerania province when the Nazis occupied the country in 1939. The Nazis killed up to 35,000 people in Pomerania at the beginning of the war, and they returned in 1945 to kill even more people, as well as to hide evidence of the prior massacres by exhuming and burning the bodies of victims.
Public HealthWashington Post

Biden receives inconclusive intelligence report on covid origins

President Biden on Tuesday received a classified report from the intelligence community that was inconclusive about the origins of the novel coronavirus, including whether the pathogen jumped from an animal to a human as part of a natural process, or escaped from a lab in central China, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
EuropeBirmingham Star

Mass Graves Of Stalin's Great Purge Victims Found In Ukraine

Mass graves of victims of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's Great Purge campaign of the 1930s have been discovered in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINP) said over the weekend that 29 mass graves had been found on the territory of a site called Tatarka in the Black Sea port city of Odesa.
Public HealthSmoky Mountain News

Time to stop the Fear and repression

Today, the mask debate has become so ludicrous that many people still falsely think it’s “safety first” to wear one. After the past 1.5 years, masks have nothing to do with safety and everything to do with control. Mainstream loves to quote the very corrupt and compromised CDC, but never...
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

Pelosi assails two lawmakers who made unauthorized trip to Kabul

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) blasted two lawmakers who surreptitiously flew into Kabul without approval to examine conditions at the international airport where a massive airlift is underway to evacuate U.S. citizens, allies and vulnerable Afghans. “The secretary of defense, the secretary of state — there’s a real concern about...

Comments / 1

Community Policy