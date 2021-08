Make your coffee shop run much more smoothly with the QuinSpin coffee portafilter cleaner. You can stop banging your portafilter on the knock-box or the edge of the bin to release old coffee grounds. Instead, this effortless gadget effectively cleans your coffee basket and makes it ready for the next shot of espresso. It’ll improve the workflow efficiency of your coffee bar, and it also reduces noise since you don’t have to knock the portafilter anymore. That’ll make for a much more pleasant work environment for both you and your customers. Plus, it doesn’t require any force to operate, meaning it’ll protect your wrists as well as the equipment. Another benefit is that it improves cleanliness because used coffee grounds don’t end up on the floor. Simply press the portafilter on the spinning heads, and they’ll clean out the inside and make it look good as new.