Petrolia, CA

Camping in Petrolia

By Heather Shelton
Eureka Times-Standard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost Coast Camp in Petrolia recently completed six weeks of fun for 155 children, led by a vaccinated staff of counselors, a nurse, directors and kitchen workers. All children arrived with proof of negative testing and wore masks except during meals and swimming, and the number of children in each cabin was reduced by half to avoid crowding. Camps included a teen leadership and backpack trip in the Sinkyone Wilderness, a junior counselor training session and day camp sessions for kids ages 5 to 13. Activities included day hikes, a ropes challenge course, swimming in the Mattole River, campfires, singing and skits. “Our campers developed stronger social skills and renewed their confidence after such a tough year,” said Josie Brown, founder and executive director of Lost Coast Camp. Pictured is a medallion ceremony during camp.

