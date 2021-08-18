NBA Summer League winners and losers: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green shine in Las Vegas

Which rookies and veterans have surprised the most after one week of summer league basketball? Who have been the biggest disappointments?. Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs have had stellar performances in their summer league debuts, but are they worthy of being named the MVP of Vegas? Players like Payton Pritchard and Immanuel Quickley have impressed as “veterans” thus far, but are they ready to break out and have a standout regular season? And with non-lottery picks like Alperen Sengun and Josh Christopher showing real promise, do the Houston Rockets have the best collection of rookies in the 2021 class?