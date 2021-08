PORTERVILLE – A Tulare County murderer was sentenced to life without parole for a 2013 double murder in Visalia. Last Thursday, Aug. 19 the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced Reyes Garcia, 47, was sentenced for killing Jerry Murillo, 58, and Marie Rogers, 59, in their home during a robbery. According to the DA’s office, a caretaker found the two victims on the morning of July 12, 2013 in their ransacked home. The victims were beaten and stabbed with their throats slit.