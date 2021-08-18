Cancel
TSA extends into January mask rule for airline passengers

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks, a rule intended to limit the spread of Covid-19. The Transportation Security Administration's current order was scheduled to expire Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be...

